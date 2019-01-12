CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tigers fans are getting ready for a huge celebration in the streets of Clemson as the city hosts a parade for the national champion football team.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday the gates will open at Memorial Stadium for fans who want to grab a seat early.

Until the parade begins at 9 a.m., highlights/replay from the Championship game will play on the video board up until it's time for the parade to start.

FOX Carolina will carry the parade live on air and online.

The parade will start downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street. It will proceed to Highway 93 and turn left onto Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field. The parade will take a right onto Calhoun Drive and finally take a right onto Fort Hill Street where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more will participate in the parade.

The stadium celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Inside the stadium coaches, players, and special guests will be speaking.

The celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game, officials said.

Clemson defeated Alabama 44 - 16 to win the team's third-ever national championship on Jan. 7, 2019.

On Monday, the team will be headed to Washington, DC to meet President Trump at the White House as the victory celebration continues.

