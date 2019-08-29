(FOX Carolina) - As we close in on the final days of "The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer", officials want to remind you to be responsible this Labor Day weekend.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says from August 16 through September 2 you can expect to see increasing number of law enforcement officials on state roadways.
This Labor Day weekend, the Spartanburg Police Department will be participating in the Sober or Slammer! campaign in the city limits.
Police say so far in 2019, 188 people have died traveling South Carolina Roadways since Memorial Day, compared to 232 in 2018. That's a 19% decrease.
Police say the Sober or Slammer! campaign running this weekend in Spartanburg is a comprehensive DUI enforcement and public education initiative.
Related: Sober or Slammer! SC law enforcement to increase along roadways ahead of Labor Day traffic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.