HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's that time of year again! The North Carolina Apple Festival is back this weekend, and will be here till September 2nd!
The 73rd Annual North Carolina Apple Festival has returned to historic downtown Hendersonville. The festival originated in 1946, and is a Labor Day tradition for the community.
The festival not only features a street fair with arts & crafts vendors with continuous live musical entertainment, it also features apple growers and their apples, children’s & youth activities, special exhibits & open houses, food, and, to top it all off, on Labor Day, the King Apple Parade.
Those interested can find out more on the festival at their Facebook page here.
