Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster was in Greenville announcing his new Community Engagement Waiver.
Governor McMaster said the state of South Carolina's economy is booming and right now businesses are having to close down, or are being forced to not expand because employers can't fill jobs.
According to the governor, the state of South Carolina currently has between 70,000-74,000 open jobs in the state. It's because of this he requested a waiver from the federal government to allow more flexibility in shaping the state's Medicaid program.
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma was on hand to announce guidelines allowing the state to pursue efforts to require able bodied adults to work for benefits.
"South Carolina's requirements-complete with appropriate protections-will lift South Carolinians out of poverty by encouraging as many as possible to participate in the booming Trump economy," Verma said.
Governor McMaster says the new initiatives will allow the state to promote healthier outcomes and incentivize able-bodied adults to gain financial independence through 80 hours of monthly work, job training, education or community services.
"It's time for all of South Carolina to get to work," McMaster said.
