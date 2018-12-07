The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore reports on Winter Storm Grayson

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Jim Cantore made it Twitter official on Friday. The Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record of showing up before or during major storms seemed to confirm he is headed to Asheville on Friday.

Cantore responded to 2 tweets Friday morning, implying he would be headed to the Western North Carolina Mountains.

Cantore has been tweeting about the winter storm as well and expected it to hit parts of the Carolinas “like a hammer in spots.”

FOX Carolina’s meteorologists also expect the Mountains to see heavy snow, with an ice threat possible in the Upstate.

