ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Jim Cantore made it Twitter official on Friday. The Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record of showing up before or during major storms seemed to confirm he is headed to Asheville on Friday.

Cantore responded to 2 tweets Friday morning, implying he would be headed to the Western North Carolina Mountains.

tell them Asheville later today Alexis :) Hope that helps :) — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

LOL! Asheville. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

Cantore has been tweeting about the winter storm as well and expected it to hit parts of the Carolinas “like a hammer in spots.”

From Saturday night on (regardless of NAM precip type) watch how rapidly and heavy the precipitation spreads across parts of the i85, i40, i26 and i77 corridors Saturday night into Sunday morning. That is the takeaway for travelers. It will come in like a hammer in spots. pic.twitter.com/vQCBbgx9WF — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

FOX Carolina’s meteorologists also expect the Mountains to see heavy snow, with an ice threat possible in the Upstate.

