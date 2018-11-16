(FOX Carolina) - It's week two of the playoffs and this week's Game of the Week will be the York Cougars (6-4) playing against the Greer Yellowjackets (10-1).
York has had an up and down year and they'll have their hands full tonight with the Yellowjackets and freshman Tyquez Daniel who has over 1000 yards on the season and is averaging more than 10 yards per carry.
Tune in tonight for all your week two playoff coverage. Sports director Aaron Cheslock will have all the hits and highlights you've come to expect, and sports reporter Shannon Sommerville will be live at the Game of the Week.
Friday Night Blitz, tonight at 10:30 p.m. only on FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.