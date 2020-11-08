NEW YORK (AP) — In a normal year, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class would have hit the stage and perform the well-known songs that made them famous and helped them enter the prestigious organization.
Not in 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's all-star group was inducted Saturday night in a taped HBO special that told the stories of Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers' rise to fame and how acts like Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode heavily impacted the music industry and generations after them.
The induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place in May in Cleveland, the city where the Rock Hall is located.
