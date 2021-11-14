APTOPIX Migration Italy

Migrants walk on the quay after disembarking in Roccella Jonica, Calabria region, southern Italy, early Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Italian Coast Guard rescued over three hundred young men and boys, mostly from Egypt, in heavy storms as their fishing boat floundered off the coast of Calabria Saturday night. In an operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, the Coast Guard rescue team from Roccella Jonica made three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants to their rescue boat and brought them to port barefoot, soaking wet, and shivering. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard has rescued more than 550 migrants, many of them young men and boys from Egypt, from traffickers boats in storm-tossed waters off the southern “toe” of Italy's mainland. One rescue, of 303 migrants, began Saturday night and ended early Sunday when the migrants, soaked and shivering, were brought to the port of Roccella Jonica in the the Calabria region. Later, coast guard crews ferried to shore 250 migrants from another boat. While most migrants seeking to reach Italy in the central Mediterranean depart from Libya or Tunisia, authorities say an increasing number are headed toward European shores on route that begins in Turkey.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.