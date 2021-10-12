(FOX Carolina)- While most children enjoy playing with toys, some of them can put them at risk of harm or even death.
Babygaga put together a list of some common toys that children are likely to choke on. You can see there full list at 15 Things Kids Are Likely To Choke On.
1. Balloons
These colorful and popular items are the number one cause of non-food choking deaths in children, according to Babygaga. Officials warn that children under the age of nine shouldn't play with balloons.
2. Batteries
Many toys today require batteries to work, but these power sources can still be a threat to kids. Experts encourage parents to seek medical attention immediately if they suspect that their child swallowed or place button batteries in their nose/ears.
3. Toys made for older children
According to Babygaga, age recommendations are set based on physical development and choking hazards. These toys are a risk for children even if parents believe they are ready.
4. Carnival Toys or cheap stuffed animals
Stuffing from these toys can be a choking hazard and they may not always be well put together.
5. Pull Toys
Toys with long cords or strings can be a risk to children, according to Babygaga.
6. Rattles and Teething Toys
Most of these toys are designed for smaller children, but some have been recalled over the years, according to Babygaga. Parents should always keep an eye on these toys to make sure there are no small or loose parts.
7. Magnetic Toys
The issue with these toys is they can stick together in the digestive system and cause issues if swallowed, according to Babygaga.
8. Pen and Marker Caps
Drawing can be a great way for kids to express themselves but this hazard is often overlooked by parents. These caps are often small enough for children to swallow and get stuck inside their throat.
9. Expensive Stuffed Animals
These items are usually well made, but there is still a risk of pieces falling off and serving as a choking hazard for kids.
10. Marbles
These colorful balls are fun to roll around and play with. However, marbles are one of the most choked on toys, according to Babygaga. These little balls are easy for most kids to swallow but can get caught on the way down.
11. Pacifier Clips
This handy tool helps keep up with pacifiers but some were recalled due to choking risk. The spring mechanism can break and release small parts that babies may choke on, according to Babygaga.
12. Toys For Tots with Little Bits
Some of these toys faced a recall due to small pieces detaching from the main parts.
13. Rubber Bouncy Balls
Similar to marbles, these small balls are easy for children to swallow but can often get stuck in their throats.
14. Crib and Floor Toys
Parents should make sure that these toys should stay out of the reach of children and do not have any detached parts. Many of these items have small parts that could cause issues if infants get them.
15. Toys meant to be put in the mouth
Items such as toy food, doctor kits or pacifiers are often tempting for children to put in their mouth. Parents should supervise their children when they are playing with these items, according to Babygaga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.