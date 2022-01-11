GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If everyone eligible to donate blood took about 2 hours out of the entire year to give, we wouldn't have a blood shortage.
But the Blood Connection says they are facing a critical need for all blood types after about 10 months of historically low donor turnout. The Red Cross also declared the first-ever national blood crisis on Tuesday.
Katie Smithson, a spokesperson for The Blood Connection, said the organization aims to have a 5 to 7 day supply of each blood type. Currently, they have a 2 to 3 day supply of some types, and even less of others.
Smithson says they need to collect 800 units of blood a day to supply their more than 80 hospital partners. They get one unit of blood from each person who donates.
"Blood cannot be replicated, it cannot be created," Smithson said. "And that's why we are making this plea to the community to come out and help us during this time of critical need. It has to come from somebody that chose to donate it."
The Blood Connection is the sole supplier of blood to Upstate hospitals and Smithson says, thankfully, they've still been able to provide what those hospitals need. But they can't do it without help.
"If your friend or your neighbor or your grandparent has to go to the hospital and get a blood transfusion here in the Upstate, it's because of a Blood Connection donor that took the time out of their day to go and donate blood so that somebody would have it," she said.
The Blood Connection has donor centers across the Carolinas and Georgia. And they're offering incentives to help get more people in the door. You can also still elect to get COVID-19 antibody testing when you donate blood.
They need eligible people to donate as soon as possible, and continue to give regularly. Smithson urges anyone who is on the fence to think about the person on the other side.
"It's about 45 minutes to an hour of your time," she said. "But for somebody that needs a unit of blood, it could be a lifetime. They are relying on this resource that cannot be made in a lab. It has to be donated from the good of someone’s heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.