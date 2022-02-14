GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - February 14 isn't just about candy hearts. It's also National Organ Donor Day.
Every 11 minutes in the U.S., another person is added to the organ transplant waiting list.
Currently, there are about 1,000 people on the waiting list in South Carolina.
If you live in SC, you can check your driver's license to see if you're registered as an organ donor. If you have a red heart symbol with a "Y" surrounded by a circle with 11 "ticks" in it, you are registered.
Click here to register with Donate Life if you're not already an organ donor.
