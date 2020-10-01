COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina State Fair will look a little different this year. The event will be held in a drive-through format, free of charge.
According to a news release from the South Carolina State Fair, the drive-through fair will be held form Tuesday, October 20 through Wednesday October 21 from 10:00am to 8:00pm.
Fair food will be available to purchase through a separate drive-through from Tuesday October 20 to Saturday October 24 from 10:00am to 8:00pm.
General Manager of the fair Nancy Smith says in the news release that this year's event is a way of giving back to the community.
"We hope that folks will experience some of the wide-eyed wonder that they come to the State Fair for each year."
According to the State Fair, the drive-through fair will begin at the North Gate on Rosewood Drive. The route is estimated to take around 20 minutes and visitors will not allowed to exit their vehicles.
Although the fair will have a different format this year, many of its traditions will remain the same. Cattle, swine, chickens and mules will be visible along the car route, according to the news release.
Other features will include art exhibits from artists like Ernest Lee and Thomas Humphries, and a Spotify playlist of bands that have played at the South Carolina State Fair over the years.
For more information about this year's state fair, click here.
