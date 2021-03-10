GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police chief Chris Skinner said Wednesday that four Gaffney police officers have been fired within a four-month period after complaints against them were investigated and revealed "the complaints were accurate."
"This is not going to be swept under the rug," Skinner said. "It's unfortunate for the city."
One of those former officers, Michael Hadden, was arrested by SLED in January after agents said he had been accused of sexual battery towards a woman who was incapacitated.
Skinner said SLED is investigating other allegations against the other three former officers to determine if charges will be filed. The other officers included a training officer, a patrol officer, and a public housing officer.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for specifics on their investigations
