GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Itzhak Perlman has cancelled his Peace Center concert scheduled for this week, on March 12th.
Officials say ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment within the next 48 hours.
Officials say that all efforts are being made to reschedule Mr. Perlman's visit to the Upstate in the 2020-2021 season.
For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces 2 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.