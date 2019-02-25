CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) While the rest of the world might be paying attention to the President, here locally all eyes are on another politician.
Rena Haley has grown up around politics. Her mom is Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, so it’s no surprise she knows a thing or two about running a campaign.
Haley is running for student body vice president at Clemson University with running mate, Collin Huskey.
“We obviously share the same passion for Clemson and serving the people,” Rena Haley said.
The Huskey-Haley campaign has gained a lot of attention around campus, and now it’s gaining national recognition.
“Clemson University gets a national spotlight for football and athletics and incredible academics, but it’s not every day that student life here at Clemson University and things like student government gets that kind of attention,” student body presidential candidate Collin Huskey said, “I think that makes people excited about what we can accomplish here.”
It’s not every day that the first daughter gives an endorsement for a student body election, but it happened on Friday when Ivanka Trump addressed Clemson students in a short video clip:
“Hi Clemson fans. It’s Ivanka Trump. I’m so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley.”
“Ivanka is definitely a close family friend of ours and she’s always been supportive, but that’s not our main focus. Our main focus is on the student body here at Clemson,” Haley said.
Both Haley, a nursing major, and Huskey, a pre-med major, said their passion for helping others is what led them to run in the student body election.
“We're not here to fix Clemson or the student government here. We're simply just trying to enhance the student experience on campus and throughout the community,” Haley said.
“We feel like the best way to do that is to implement student voice in every aspect we can, whether that be student voice in housing, dining, mail services, mental health or sustainability, we want to make sure everything at Clemson is centered around students so that’s how we’re going about it,” Huskey said.
The Clemson primary election is on Wednesday and the general election is on March 6.
