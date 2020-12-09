LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The owners of Izzie’s pond, a 30-acre wildlife rescue and sanctuary tucked away on a quiet back road in Liberty, are worried that resources are drying up amid the pandemic.
Co-owner Angel Durham said she and her team are doing their best to care for more than 400 animals on the property, but 2020 has not been kind to Izzie’s.
The first blow of the year: flooding that destroyed fencing and left other damage that Durham said has been unrepairable.
Durham said the next blows came when two of her brothers passed away. Her partner, Greg Askew, also lost his mother, and one of their volunteers also passed away during the tough year.
“Everybody was grieving, we couldn't get the work done, there weren't enough volunteers. We just had enough to get everybody fed and get the cages cleaned,” Durham recalls.
She said the idea that blossomed into Izzie’s pond started with one duck. “One of our pet ducks got attacked by a great horned owl.”
However, finding a place for the fowl to get treatment and recover was not easy.
“We didn't realize that there weren’t any options for us you know at that time for ducks,” Durham said.
So, Durham and Askew began learning how to care for a wide array of animals, and Izzie’s Pond began to fill.
After years of growth, Durham said she and her staff are ending this one with uncertainty.
not certain what the future holds.
“We've been muscling through, but we've just been getting by and we can't keep going the same way that we've done,” Durham said.
Izzie’s Pond will continue to do what they can for as long as they can, but Durham is asking for the community’s help.
She said there are several ways people can lend a hand:
- The biggest is making a monetary donation via their website or Facebook page.
- Donating to their feed account at Griff’s Feed Store in Pendleton.
- Contributing to their veterinary assistance at Electric City Animal Clinic in Anderson.
- And, volunteering, especially skilled laborers, who can assist with repairs on the property.
