GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Haywood Mall J. Crew store will be closing at the end of January, according to a manager at the store.
The manager said the store’s final day will be January 27.
As of Monday, the manager was not aware of any plans to renew the lease with the mall or relocate in Greenville.
FOX Carolina has reached out to J. Crew’s corporate office for additional details.
