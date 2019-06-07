Anderson County (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a jack-knifed trailer along I-85.
The accident happened around 6:25 a.m. along I-85 near exit 40 on the northbound side.
The accident has the exit ramp completely blocked at this time as they clean up. As of writing, a tow truck is on scene trying to clear the accident.
We're told no one was hurt in the crash.
As of 8 a.m. traffic reporter Chris Scott says traffic is backed up three to five miles, but moving well past the accident.
