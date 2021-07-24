FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug 28, 2002, file photo, comic Jackie Mason addresses the media at Zanie's comedy club in Chicago about the club's decision to cancel comic Ray Hanania's appearance. Mason, a rabbi-turned-jokester whose feisty brand of standup comedy got laughs from nightclubs in the Catskills to West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Manhattan, the celebrity lawyer Raul Felder told The New York Times. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera, File)