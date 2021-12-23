Jackpots continue to climb ahead of the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots could make someone's holiday extra special this year if they play their cards right.

The lottery said Mega Millions will draw for $187 million at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Powerball will draw for $400 million at 10:59 p.m. Christmas day. 

Tickets are two dollars and should be purchased up until one hour before each drawing is held.

