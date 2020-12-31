Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the new year could give someone a rich start with both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries continuing to soar.
According to lottery officials, the Mega Millions New Year's Day drawing will be for at least $401 million while the Powerball lottery will draw for an estimated $384 million on Saturday, January 2.
Tickets for both are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.
Officials tell us the jackpot for both is the second highest seen this year. The previous draws saw more that 34,000 winning tickets sold across the state.
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were:
The Mega Millions drawing happens New Year’s Day at 11 p.m. and Powerball draws Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions jackpot odds: 1 in 303 million. Powerball jackpot odds: 1 in 293 million.
