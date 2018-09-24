JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) -
Deputies in Jackson County said an investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Saturday at an address on Sols Creek Baptist Church Road in the Little Canada community.
Deputies said they were called for a domestic disturbance and found the victim dead inside the home.
The deceased was identified as William David Griffis, 52, of Glenville, NC.
Deputies said they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
The case remains under investigation.
