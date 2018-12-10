SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Jackson County sheriff is urging people to stay off the roads Monday as snow, ice, and power outages continue to be issues in the county.
As of Monday morning, officials said there were 2,150 Duke Energy customers and 1,115 Haywood EMC customers still without power.
County officials said people can call (828) 631- HELP (2347) for updates on power outages and travel conditions in the county. 911 should only be used for emergencies.
Sheriff Chip Hall said in a news release all citizens should stay off any snow-covered roadways unless absolutely necessary.
If people must travel, Hall said drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room between other vehicles.
If drivers do hit the road, Jackson County officials recommend following these safety tips:
Keep a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle: flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, first-aid kit.
Load your car with winter travel gear: tire chains, ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables, road flares.
If you find yourself stranded, be safe, stay in your car, put on your flashers, call for help and wait until it arrives.
Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter.
