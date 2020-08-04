SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A decision has been made concerning a resolution to relocate a confederate monument located on the steps of the Jackson County Public Library.
The resolution proposed by the Town of Sylva and signed by their mayor, would relocate the monument outside of municipal limits. Officials in Sylva said they would not choose such a divisive symbol to represent their town.
However, Jackson County Commissioners made a motion to deny Sylva's request to relocate the monument.
Instead the monument will be kept where it is, officials decided in a vote on Tuesday night.
Jackson County Commissioners decided to cover the confederate flag at the base of the monument with a plaque explaining the county's involvement in the Civil War as well as a list of troops.
Along with covering the confederate flag, the words "Heroes of the Confederacy" will be removed from the monument.
The decision was passed by the Jackson County Commissioners Board with a vote 4 to 1.
