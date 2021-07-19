SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Jackson County Sheriff's Offices says that it arrested three suspects after a welfare check led to the discovery of methamphetamine on Monday.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the Stardust Motel at around 4:00 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, the sheriff's office says that deputies observed a truck that had an odor of marijuana.
When deputies searched the suspect that was in the vehicle, they say they uncovered a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana resin, and various other drug paraphernalia.
During the search, deputies observed two other suspects emerging from a room at the motel, according to JCSO. Deputies say that this was the room that was requested for the welfare check.
When deputies searched the room, they found five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that a search warrant was then executed for the vehicle of the suspect identified as Jon Kyle Jordan. Deputies say upon searching the vehicle, they located half a kilogram of suspected methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office says that it also found $20,000 worth of U.S. currency during the investigations.
Deputies arrested three total suspects in connection with the incident, according to a report from JCSO.
46-year-old Brandon Lee Nalley of Asheville was charged with possession of methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to deputies.
56-year-old James John Welch of Canton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies say.
44-year-olf Jon Kyle Jordan of Canton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
JCSO confirms that all three suspects were placed in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS: Oconee County deputies searching for two missing Seneca teenagers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.