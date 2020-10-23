JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect on numerous charges.
Kenneth William McCall of Tuskegee, North Carolina was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they were notified of a shooting that occurred near Pinhook Valley Campground off Charley's Creed Rd. by the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, the shooting victim, William Walker McCall, was driven by a friend into Transylvania County while seeking medical attention and stopped at McCall’s Grocery and Gas in Rosman.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office say that they are working with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting victim was transported to Mission Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Deputies say that the investigation is still ongoing but no further suspects are being sought.
According to the release, Kenneth McCall is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS: DHEC announces 784 new virus cases in SC Friday, 18 more COVID-19 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.