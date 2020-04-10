Jackson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Jackson County Emergency Management sent an automated phone call reminding residents that Governor Coopers stay-at-home order is still in effect.
Emergency management and public health officials say residents should only go out for essential work, medical visits, groceries or the pharmacy.
The public is reminded to practice social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Officials ask that anyone observing Easter this weekend to worship wisely.
