Cooper Interview

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responds during an interview at the Governor's mansion in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Jackson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Jackson County Emergency Management sent an automated phone call reminding residents that Governor Coopers stay-at-home order is still in effect. 

Emergency management and public health officials say residents should only go out for essential work, medical visits, groceries or the pharmacy. 

The public is reminded to practice social distancing and washing hands frequently. 

Officials ask that anyone observing Easter this weekend to worship wisely. 

More news: Police arrest suspect they say is connected to Asheville apartment complex homicide

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.