The Rev.Jesse Jackson answers a question at a news conference in New Orleans, Wednesday, July 12, 2006. Jackson still believes the New Orleans elections were unfair, he said Wednesday, although he never went through with a plan to challenge the results. He was among activists who had said prior to the spring elections that the results would be challenged, arguing that hurricane evacuees from the predominantly black city were not given ample opportunity to vote. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)