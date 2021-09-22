JESSE JACKSON

The Rev.Jesse Jackson answers a question at a news conference in New Orleans, Wednesday, July 12, 2006.

 BILL HABER

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease. Jackson spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday before leaving a downtown Chicago facility. He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not. She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released this month. Jesse Jackson had been transferred to a physical therapy hospital. The 79-year-old disclosed a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2017, which he has managed with physical therapy.

