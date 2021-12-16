JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest embarrassment for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL. Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
