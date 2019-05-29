COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jaime Harrison, the Associate Chair and Counselor of the Democratic National Committee and former Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, announced Wednesday he is running for U.S. Senate against Lindsey Graham in 2020.
The Orangeburg native posted a video announcing his candidacy on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning.
In the video, Harrison speaks about his life story and then attacks Graham’s story, calling the incumbent senator “a guy who will say anything to stay in office.”
Click here to read more about Harrison and his candidacy.
MORE NEWS - 'I really thought I was going to die' - Deputies investigating after 2 armed robbers pistol-whipped pregnant gas station clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.