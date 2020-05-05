GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The staff at Brookdale Greenwood are always striving to make sure their residents have the time of their lives - even more so with the coronavirus pandemic.
As a special show of support, the senior living community says they've invited The Jake Bartley Band to put on a show for the residents. The performance, sponsored by Caris Hospice, will take place on the community's front lawn.
Brookdale Greenwood says the health of their residents and staff are their number one priority, and all who attend will maintain a safe social distance during the performance.
The show starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
