WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District announced Wednesday that a heating issue at James M. Brown Elementary had been repaired and school would operate normally on Thursday.

The school dismissed at 9 a.m. Wednesday because of the issue.

The school district announced later in the day that the issue had been resolved.

No other schools were impacted.

