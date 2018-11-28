WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District announced Wednesday that a heating issue at James M. Brown Elementary had been repaired and school would operate normally on Thursday.
The school dismissed at 9 a.m. Wednesday because of the issue.
We have a heating issue @sparklelikeagem and are sending students home. Buses will leave the school at approximately 9:00 am. Parents should pick up car riders ASAP. Sorry for any inconvenience.— SDOC (@OconeeSC_school) November 28, 2018
The school district announced later in the day that the issue had been resolved.
We have repaired the water break that caused us to be without heat today at James M Brown. We will be on normal schedule tomorrow. Thanks again for your patience. @sparklelikeagem pic.twitter.com/Af3TmUTDIp— SDOC (@OconeeSC_school) November 28, 2018
No other schools were impacted.
