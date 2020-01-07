GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - State officials are reporting an increase in flu activity for most of South Carolina. So far, there have been 15 flu related deaths this flu season.
FOX Carolina Spoke with a pediatrician in the Upstate who says the office has seen a spike in patients with flu related symptoms.
"It really just kind of jumped up and died down over Christmas break, but I think really once kids get back in school and everybody gets back in Town, we kind of expect to see another wave,” said Dr. Jeremy Pickell, Medical Director at Parkside Pediatrics in Greer.
January is considered peak flu season. It’s important to remember washing your hands on a consistent basis. Some other signs to remember is the sudden onset of fever, feeling really fatigue, body aches, chills, nausea and vomiting.
If you are diagnosed with the flu, Dr. Pickell says patients should start to feel better in a week, but sometimes the illness can progress.
"If they tend to get sicker and fevers just aren't going away, worsening cough, that's when you start thinking about pneumonia or worse infection developing," Dr. Pickell said.
Health officials stress the importance of getting the flu shot, but not everyone agrees with them.
"But the evidence is really good that they do help prevent the flu. If you do get the flu even after having the vaccine, it tends to be a less severe illness. Especially in those vulnerable populations -- young children, people who have other chronic illnesses, elderly adults," he said.
