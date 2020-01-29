Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate faith organizations are partnering together with Jasmine Road to provide a second safe haven for human trafficking victims in South Carolina.
Jasmine Road is South Carolina's first two-year residential restoration program for adult female survivors of sex trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.
On Wednesday, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Jasmine Road said the new site of their second safe house will be funded through a grant provided by Bon Secours along with donations from North Hills Community Church, NewSpring Church, Grace Church and Fellowship Greenville.
The space provided by the new site will allow Jasmine Road to provide rent free housing for two years to an additional 14 women.
The new Jasmine Road site will have two separate buildings. One will be a designated work space where women can learn job skills, while the other will be traditional living space, including two independent living quarters where women can hopefully be reunited with their kids.
While staying in the home, the group works with victims to address recovery from trauma. In addition, Bon Secours will provide medical and behavioral health care to all the residents to support their recovery and reintegration.
“I am so grateful to Bon Secours, Grace Church and other major church partners that have mobilized to make this much needed second house a reality. This collaborative partnership sends the message to survivors that you belong to a new community that sees you and cares about restoring your dignity, worth and value. We look forward to continuing to work diligently in partnership with our community to heal, empower and employ survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction,” said Beth Messick, Executive Director of Jasmine Road.
