GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – JCPenney confirmed is Greenwood store will be closing this summer.
The retailer said the Cross Creek Mall location will close permanently on July 5.
“This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset,” said Carter English, Corporate Communications & Public Relations for JCPenney. “It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision.”
Carter said some associates will transfer to other stores and those who do not will receive separation benefits.
