SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced on Wednesday that Jerry Richardson, a Wofford alumnus and founder of the Carolina Panthers, donated $150 million to the college. The gift is the largest in college history and will help fund need-based scholarships, Wofford said.
“Mr. Richardson’s loyalty to Wofford College and his commitment to the student experience have been a constant since he came to Spartanburg from Fayetteville, N.C., on a modest football scholarship in 1954,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat in a news release. “After he graduated, he gave even when he had very little to give, and throughout his life’s journey, he has remembered his alma mater without fail. This gift is Mr. Richardson once again changing the game for Wofford College students, and we are forever grateful for his love of our college and the countless ways this gift will impact our students, our community and ultimately our world.”
Richardson's total contributions to Wofford now exceed $262 million.
The $150 million endowment gift will focus on four areas:
- Need-based financial aid that will affect hundreds of students each year.
- Off-campus U.S and global study opportunities, student and faculty research, internships and entrepreneurial learning opportunities.
- An initiative to transition all of the college’s support staff to a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
- A special fund for the maintenance, repair and improvement of campus buildings.
