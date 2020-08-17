SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's the first day of school for students in Spartanburg School District 7, but classrooms will still look more empty than normal.
The district is following a hybrid schedule. Students whose last name is A-K will attend in person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with a last name beginning with a letter L-Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students will participate in virtual learning when not physically in class.
All students in second grade and above are required to wear a mask and nurses will take everyone's temperature before they walk in the door. If it is 100.4 or above, then the student will have to return home.
Teachers are taking during the first three weeks to help students transition to the classroom with lessons focused on social and emotional health, assessments and new safety protocols.
The district is planning on returning elementary school kids to the full five days of in-person learning by Sept. 8. Right now there's no date for when middle and high school students could be back in class five days a week.
