COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 17-year-old Townville school shooter who was sentenced last week to spend life behind bars has been booked into the South Carolina prison system.
Jesse Osborne is currently serving time at Kirland Correctional, per his SCDC jacket.
Osborne killed his father, Jeffrey, in September 2016, and then drove to Townville Elementary School, where he opened fire on the playground. 6-year-old Jacob Hall died from his injuries. A teacher and two other students were also wounded.
Osborne was just 14 at the time of the killings. After the court determined he should be charged as an adult, the boy pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison following a week-long hearing that ended on Nov. 15.
PREVIOUSLY - Judge sentences Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne to life in prison
