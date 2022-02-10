GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood County Emergency Management said Fujifilm is in the process of decommissioning some equipment.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 14, residents could hear loud noises similar to jet engines, and possibly see flames or smoke.
The noise may continue throughout the week. If anyone has further questions or concerns, contact 864-337-2436.
