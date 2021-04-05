NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. It ends a stint in New York for Darnold that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries. And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re moving on to another young signal-caller who might deliver the team back to respectability. New York announced acquired a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.
Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks
