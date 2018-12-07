The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore reports on Winter Storm Grayson

BOONE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Jim Cantore is in North Carolina as "Winter Storm Diego" blasted the Carolinas Sunday.

Cantore tweeted videos of the snow beginning to fall in Boone, late Saturday.

On Friday, the Weather Channel meteorologist tweeted that Asheville was also in his sights.

Cantore responded to 2 tweets Friday morning, implying he would be headed to the Western North Carolina Mountains.

Cantore has been tweeting about the winter storm as well and expected it to hit parts of the Carolinas “like a hammer in spots.”

FOX Carolina’s meteorologists also expect the Mountains to see heavy snow, with an ice threat possible in the Upstate.

