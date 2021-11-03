Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter congratulate Braves on World Series win

A \kiss cam photo from a Braves game that the couple attended in 2015 (John Bazemore/ AP, November 3, 2021)

 John Bazemore/AP

ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter congratulated the Braves on their World Series win.

The former President and first lady congratulated the team via Twitter on Wednesday morning. 

More news: ACSO: Deputies need help finding a runaway teenager from Easley

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.