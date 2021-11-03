Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter congratulate Braves on World Series win

ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter congratulated the Braves on their World Series win.
The former President and first lady congratulated the team via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“We are thrilled to congratulate our beloved hometown #AtlantaBraves for winning their 3rd World Series in our lifetime!” – Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 3, 2021
Below is a 2015 kiss-cam photo of the Carters at a Braves game. 📷John Bazemore / AP pic.twitter.com/Rm2Ng9zN5p
