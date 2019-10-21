GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center said Jimmy Buffett’s Escape To Margaritaville will land in Greenville next year.
The musical comedy will play April 7-12, 2020.
The show will feature both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more.
Tickets will range from $35-95. Tickets for the show are not yet on sale, visit peacecenter.org for more info.
MORE NEWS - Burger King is selling a 'Ghost Whopper' for Halloween
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.