(FOX Carolina) - Calling all Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett will be making two stops close to the Upstate as part of his Jimmy Buffett Slack Tide Tour 2020.
In April of 2020, Buffett will be making stops in both Columbia, S.C. and Charlotte, N.C.
The stop in Columbia will be at the Colonial Life Arena on April 23 at 8 p.m.
Two days later, Buffett will be playing in Charlotte at the PNC Music Pavilion on April 25 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
Buffett's career has spanned nearly 50 years and of his more than 30 albums released, eight are Gold and nine are Platinum or Multi-Platinum albums.
Buffett is famous for songs like "Margaritaville," "Changes in Latitude" and "Come Monday."
There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.
More news: Manhunt underway for fugitive deputies say escaped sheriff's office in Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.