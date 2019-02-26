GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Jimmy John’s at 141 East McBee Avenue in downtown Greenville said they will offer $1 sandwiches on Friday night.
The restaurant is celebrating its new extended weekend hours by offering the $1 sandwiches from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Customers can choose from any Classic sandwich, #1-6 + JJBLT on the menu, according to a news release.
The deal is limited to one per person and will only be available in store.
The McBee Avenue location will now be open until 3 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night.
