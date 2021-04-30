GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two Upstate high school teams are bringing home their state lacrosse championship trophies Friday night.
The Riverside High School girls lacrosse team made a big comeback on Friday afternoon to win the AAAAA state lacrosse championship.
Riverside played against Wando at Irmo High School in Columbia at 4 p.m. After being down three goals early in the game, the Warriors came back to win the title, 13-9.
JL Mann High School is also representing the Upstate in the boys AAAAA lacrosse championship. They faced off against Wando at 7:30 p.m. in Columbia. They faced off against Wando at 7:30 p.m. in Columbia. The Patriots won 8-5.
Congratulations to our Upstate high school athletes!
