SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- SC Works of Spartanburg is holding a hiring event on Monday, May 13th, from 9 am to 2 pm, they announced to media.
GES Recycling is now seeking CDL drivers to join their team, and will be at the hiring event on Monday.
To join the GES recycling team, you will need a CDL license, 1-year experience, and a high school diploma or GED is preferred, the company says.
Pay is $18.00 per hour and includes benefits, the company says.
MORE NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.