GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Career Center of the Southeast is holding a free young adult job fair for ages 16 through 24.
The company said the job fair will be held at Salvation Army Kroc Center Greenville from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Organizers said multiple companies will be on-site to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources.
