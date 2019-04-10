Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Muffin Mam, Inc announced they would be expanding operations in Laurens County, making an $18.8 million investment and creating 114 new jobs.
The Muffin Man, Inc, based in Simpsonville is a Global Food Safety Initiative-certified wholesale bakery with customers in some of the world's largest retailers and food service outlets.
The new facilities will be located in the Hunter Industrial Park, constructing at 100,000 square foot facility to further increase the company's production.
The new operation will complement the company's existing production facility located in Simpsonville.
CEO Dewey Armstrong said:
“Our new Laurens County facility will house high-capacity baking equipment, which will produce muffins, cupcakes, pound cakes, crème cakes and more, all sold across the United States and internationally through leading retail grocers and food service channels. The new facility will complement our existing facility in Simpsonville, S.C. and allow us to better serve our customers with new products and greater capacity.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $350,000 set aside grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs related to the project.
The Muffin Mam, Inc. is a portfolio company of Azalea Capital of Greenville, S.C. For more information, visit The Muffin Mam, Inc.’s website.
