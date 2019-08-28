SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two days after current Vice President Mike Pence made stump stops in the Upstate, former Vice President Joe Biden will also be making campaign stops on the area.
Biden Will be hosting a series of Town Hall meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, Biden will have a meeting at Spartanburg’s Cleveland Park at 11:45 a.m. He will have another at Limestone College in Gaffney at 4:45 p.m.
On Thursday, Biden will be in Greenville for a town hall meeting at the Staunton Bridge Community Center. That starts at 6 p.m.
